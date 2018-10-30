Warmest ever October night temperature recorded on Monday

The warmest ever night temperature for October in the Czech Republic was recorded on Monday, meteorologists reported. No less than 19.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Mošnov in the Moravian Silesian Region, just two-tenths of a degree below what forecasters consider a “tropical” nocturnal temperature.
Such values are registered in the Czech Republic in July and August but rarely at other times of the year.
