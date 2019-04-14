Warm winter means consumers can expect rebates on heating payments

Ian Willoughby
14-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A relatively warm winter meant most Czech heating plants produced less heat year on year, according to the Association for District Heating. In consequence many consumers will have made savings on their heating bills. A number of heating plants have described the winter just ended as the worst in some years, the Czech News Agency said.

The head of the Association for District Heating said many households could expect rebates on heating payments once yearly consumption was calculated.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 