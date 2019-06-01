Warm weather forecast for June in Czech Republic

June looks set to be warm in the Czech Republic, with temperatures in the coming week due to reach up to 31 degrees Celsius, according to a four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute on Saturday.

Though temperatures will not be as high in the remaining three weeks of June, the daily average will be above 20 degrees Celsius and the coming month will be averagely or above averagely warm for the time of year. Precipitation is expected to be in line with the long-term average.