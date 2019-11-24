Broadcast Archive

Warm weather for time of year to continue in coming weeks

Ian Willoughby
24-11-2019
The relatively warm weather for the time of year that the Czech Republic has been experiencing is set to continue for another fortnight, according to a regular four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. Precipitation will also be lower than the long-term average.

The forecasters say typical weather for the time of year should return before mid-December. It will freeze at night and it should snow in upland areas of the country.

 
 
 
 
