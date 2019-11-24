Warm weather for time of year to continue in coming weeks

The relatively warm weather for the time of year that the Czech Republic has been experiencing is set to continue for another fortnight, according to a regular four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. Precipitation will also be lower than the long-term average.
The forecasters say typical weather for the time of year should return before mid-December. It will freeze at night and it should snow in upland areas of the country.
