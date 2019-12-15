Warm weather for period due before Christmas

Unusually warm weather for the time of year is expected in the Czech Republic in the week before the Christmas holidays, the Czech Hydro Meteorological Institute said in a regular four-week forecast. Next week temperatures will reach up to 13 degrees Celsius, while it will not freeze even at night.
Though a white Christmas is unlikely in most of the country, snow is expected in the days following the holiday as temperatures fall. Regardless of that, temperatures for the December 16 to January 12 period will be above long-term averages.
