Warm weather breaks records for fourth day in a row

A spell of unusually warm weather continues to break records around the country. On Saturday, record temperatures were seen at 28 stations that have been in operation for 30 years or more. The highest temperature, 24.4 degrees Celsius, was registered in Neumětely near Beroun in Central Bohemia.

According to a regular four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute, the following week is also set to be unusually warm for the time of year. Temperatures are only expected to drop towards the end of October. Precipitation for the whole-four-week period should not exceed the long-time average.