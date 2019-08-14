Vyškov synagogue declared Czech national cultural monument

The former Vyškov synagogue on the main square of the southern Moravian town of the same name has been declared a national cultural monument.

The synagogue was built in the neo-Romanesque style in 1885. Services ended before 1929. It then served as the town’s museum until 1954 and a few years later became a Czechoslovak Hussite Church prayer room.

The Ministry of Culture said in a press release it had granted the former synagogue protected status in part because it stands directly on a central square whereas most Jewish temples were built in less central spots.