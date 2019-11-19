Výborný standing down as Christian Democrats after family tragedy

Marek Výborný is to resign as chairman of the opposition Christian Democrats, he announced on Tuesday. The party will hold an extraordinary congress in late January to find a new leader. Mr Výborný, who has been in the post less than a year, suffered a personal tragedy in late September when his wife died suddenly.
He has three young children and told journalists that being a parent was more important than being a politician.
