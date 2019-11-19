Broadcast Archive

Výborný standing down as Christian Democrats after family tragedy

Ian Willoughby
19-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Marek Výborný is to resign as chairman of the opposition Christian Democrats, he announced on Tuesday. The party will hold an extraordinary congress in late January to find a new leader. Mr Výborný, who has been in the post less than a year, suffered a personal tragedy in late September when his wife died suddenly.

He has three young children and told journalists that being a parent was more important than being a politician.

Related articles
Michal Šmarda, photo: Michaela Danelová / Czech Radio

Zeman rejection of Šmarda puts coalition government under intense pressure

President Miloš Zeman says he will definitely not appoint the Social Democrats’ nominee for arts minister to the post, reigniting a…
Andrej Babiš, photo: Michaela Danelová / Czech Radio

Opposition seeks no-confidence vote in Babiš government next week

The mainstream opposition parties in the lower house of Parliament are pushing anew for a vote of no-confidence in the Babiš government,…
Photo: Pete Linforth, Pixabay / CC0

Communists’ declare victory on “church restitution tax”, but Constitutional Court battle likely looms

A controversial proposal to tax money paid to religious groups in compensation for property seized under Communism is a step closer…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 