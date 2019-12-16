Vrba’s time as coach of Viktoria Plzeň evidently over

Coach Pavel Vrba says he has probably overseen his last game in charge of Czech top flight football club Viktoria Plzeň. He made the comment after a 1:1 draw with Teplice on Sunday. Plzeň are expected to issue a statement on the situation on Monday or Tuesday. The 66-year-old is reportedly going to take over at the Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad.

Vrba has spent two spells in charge of Viktoria Plzeň, leading the West Bohemian club to unprecedented success in the Czech league and into the group stage of the Champions League. With 20 rounds of the current season played Plzeň are 16 points behind leaders Slavia Prague.