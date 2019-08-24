Vondroušová withdraws from U.S. Open with wrist injury

Daniela Lazarová
24-08-2019
Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondroušová has withdrawn from the U.S. Open with a wrist injury, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The 20-year-old Czech has been out of action since falling in the first round at Wimbledon.

Vondroušová fell just short of becoming the first Czech woman to win the French Open for 38 years when she lost to Australia’s Ash Barty in the Roland Garros final.

 
 
 
