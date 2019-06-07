Vondroušová through to French Open final

Ruth Fraňková
07-06-2019
Czech player Markéta Vondroušová has advanced to the French Open final, after beating Great Britain’s Johana Konta 7-5, 7-6. The 19-year-old needed less than two hours to book a spot in her first career Grand Slam final. The unseeded Vondroušová will face Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the finals.

 
 
 
 
 
