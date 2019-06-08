Vondroušová loses to Barty at Roland Garros

Czech Marketa Vondroušvá’s hopes of winning the French Open women’s singles title were dashed by Australia’s Ashleigh Barty who beat the Czech hopeful in straight sets 6:1,6:3 at Roland Garros on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Vondroušová, who became the first teenager to reach a final at Roland Garros since Serbia's Ana Ivanovic in 2007, won six matches without losing a set, until the final with Barty. Even so, her performance at Roland Garros has been hailed as a big success, moving her to 16 place on the ATP ladder.

Barty had words of praise for her rival after the match saying “Marketa's had an amazing season, she's just starting her climb. She's going to be in many more grand-slam finals. It was really nice to play her today.”