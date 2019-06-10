Vondroušová jumps to 16th in world after reaching Paris final

Czech tennis player Markéta Vondroušová has shot to 16 in the world rankings, her highest ever position. The 19-year-old climbed 22 places in the WTA rankings after losing to Ashleigh Barty of Australia in her first Grand Slam final at the Paris Open on Saturday.
The Czech Republic’s Karolína Plíšková remains number two in the world, while Petra Kvitova has climbed one spot to fifth.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history