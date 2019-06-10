Vondroušová jumps to 16th in world after reaching Paris final

Czech tennis player Markéta Vondroušová has shot to 16 in the world rankings, her highest ever position. The 19-year-old climbed 22 places in the WTA rankings after losing to Ashleigh Barty of Australia in her first Grand Slam final at the Paris Open on Saturday.

The Czech Republic’s Karolína Plíšková remains number two in the world, while Petra Kvitova has climbed one spot to fifth.

 
 
 
 
 
