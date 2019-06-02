Vondroušová (19) reaches fourth round in Paris

Czech tennis player Markéta Vondroušová has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 19-year-old swept aside Anastasija Sevastova in the third round of the French Open in Paris on Sunday, beating the Latvian 6-2 6-0 in under an hour. Her next opponent will be Petra Martic of Croatia, who earlier knocked out Karolína Plíšková.

The Czech Republic’s Kateřina Siniaková is also into the fourth round at Roland Garros.