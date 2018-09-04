Vondroušová, 19, knocked out in fourth round of US Open

Markéta Vondroušová has been knocked out in the fourth round at the US Open in New York. The 19-year-old Czech took the first set against Lesja Curenko of Ukraine but eventually lost 7-6 5-7 2-6.
That result means that the only Czech singles player remaining at Flushing Meadows is Karolína Plíšková, who will face America’s Serena Williams for a place in the semi-finals.
