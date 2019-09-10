Von der Leyen offers Jourová values and transparency portfolio on Commission

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen has offered the Czech Republic’s Věra Jourová the values and transparency portfolio on the next Commission. Ms. Jourová will also be a deputy president of the European Commission.

Věra Jourová was in charge of justice, gender equality and consumers on the previous European Commission headed by Jean-Claude Juncker.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš pointed out that it was the first time the country had ever received a European Commission deputy president’s post. He said the awarding of the values and transparency portfolio represented a show of trust by Ms. von der Leyen.

Czech opposition politicians have been critical. Vít Rakušan of the Mayors and Independents said it was absurd that the values and transparency post had gone to a country whose prime minister stands accused of not adhering to EU values.

The Civic Democrats’ Petr Fiala said Ms. Jourová’s task would be to keep the recalcitrant Visegrad Four states in line, adding that the portfolio had no real influence.