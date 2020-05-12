Vojtěch rejects deputy’s “small communities” suggestion

The minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, has rejected a suggestion put forward by his deputy that Czechs should only be in contact with three families so as to avoid contracting Covid-19. Speaking on Tuesday, Mr. Vojtěch said Deputy Minister Roman Prymula’s idea was unrealistic, adding that life was more colourful than that.

Mr. Prymula said in an interview that it would be better if Czechs lived in small communities.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 283 people had died with coronavirus in the Czech Republic. To date 8,177 cases have been detected.