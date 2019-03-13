Voayer Gallery exhibition of “real naked people” to open on Prague’s Wenceslas Square

A controversial promoter who in recent years has staged short-term exhibitions of “real naked women” in the Slovak and Czech capitals has announced plans for a long-term instalment on Prague’s Wenceslas Square.
Mário Petreje told state news agency ČTK that his Voayer Gallery would open on 5 April at the House of Fashion and feature both sexes on a rotational basis.
He said the adults-only exhibition is a celebration of freedom and the beauty of the human body and also intended to introduce the wider public to less common sexual practices, including sadomasochism.
Czech PM tells President Trump he wants to “make the Czech Republic great again“
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
Czech priest Tomáš Halík hands Pope Francis letter urging reforms, vision
Czech PM says meeting with President Trump is a “restart” in bilateral relations
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague