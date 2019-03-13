Voayer Gallery exhibition of “real naked people” to open on Prague’s Wenceslas Square

A controversial promoter who in recent years has staged short-term exhibitions of “real naked women” in the Slovak and Czech capitals has announced plans for a long-term instalment on Prague’s Wenceslas Square.

Mário Petreje told state news agency ČTK that his Voayer Gallery would open on 5 April at the House of Fashion and feature both sexes on a rotational basis.

He said the adults-only exhibition is a celebration of freedom and the beauty of the human body and also intended to introduce the wider public to less common sexual practices, including sadomasochism.