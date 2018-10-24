Vltavská metro bridge faces partial demolition over safety concerns

Part of a bridge linking the Prague districts of Karlín and Holešovice at the Vltavská metro station will be demolished due to disrepair. The section was closed to traffic in early October over safety concerns.

All bridges in the Czech capital have undergone special inspections since pedestrian walkway over the Vltava River collapsed last December, injuring two people.

Earlier this year, the Prague City Council executive committee backed the demolition of the Libeň bridge but but suspended a decision following protests from conservationists and other experts.