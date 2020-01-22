Vladimír Mišík receives six nominations for Anděl Music Awards

Singer songwriter Vladimír Mišík has received the highest number of nominations for the upcoming Anděl Music Awards, held annually in the Czech Republic. The Czech music legend, who released a new LP in 2019 after a break of six years, has been nominated in a total of six categories.

The Anděl Awards are voted on by journalists and experts from Czech music scene. The awards ceremony itself will be held in March.

Mišík, who turned 72 last year, has already been inducted to the Anděl Awards hall of fame.