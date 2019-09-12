The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four states (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary) held talks in Prague on Thursday at a summit of the Visegrad Four countries and representatives of Western Balkan states.

The V4 group first met separately to discuss EU-related matters, such as the new European Commission, the budget for 2020 and issues relating to climate change, after which they were joined by leaders from the Western Balkans. The aim of the broader summit is to strengthen cooperation between the two regions.

Kosovo cancelled participation at the summit in reaction to President Miloš Zeman’s statement in Belgrade that he would try to persuade Czech top officials to retract the country’s recognition of an independent Kosovo.