Visegrad Four remains opposed to Timmermans as EU talks continue

The Visegrad Four states comprising the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary still oppose Frans Timmermans as the next European Commission president, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told reporters ahead of a third day of EU talks in Brussels on Tuesday.

Babiš repeated the reservations of the V4 states with regard to Timmermans, citing his stand on migration, and saying that his election would only result in deepening divisions in the EU.

The V4 states did not propose their own candidate but said they would favour someone who understands the specifics of the Visegrad region.

EU leaders went back to the negotiating table close to midday on Tuesday after an 18-hour marathon the previous day failed to break the deadlock in talks.