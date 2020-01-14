Virus used in cyber-attack on Czech hospital was probably Russian

The computer virus used during the December cyber-attack on a Czech hospital in the central Bohemian town of Benešov was probably of Russian origin, Czech Radio’s Radiožurnál reports.

Known as Ryuk the virus targets institutions and companies that work with sensitive data. If the attack is successful, the hacker group can then ask for a ransom in return for making the institution’s data accessible again, Miroslav Dvořák from the Eset anti-virus internet security company told Czech Radio.

Central Bohemian Region Governor Jaroslava Pokorná Jermanová says that she does not know of any ransom money being paid or even demanded and that only a relatively small amount of data had been lost.

The attack paralyzed the institution for days since staff were unable to use x-rays, ultrasound or laboratory instruments and could not exchange information with other hospitals.