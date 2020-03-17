Violin virtuoso Šporcl boosts nation’s spirits with online concerts

Czech violin virtuoso Pavel Šporcl is boosting the morale of the public with a series of online concerts from his living room.

After his planned concerts were cancelled due to a ban on all cultural and other public events involving more than 30 people, Šporcl decided to offer his public the planned repertoire online in a series of 45-minute-long concerts from his living room.

Close to 2,000 music fans streamed the first one on Friday, March 13th. The next one is scheduled for March 18th. Šporcl urged his fans to keep their spirits up, dress in their best, pour themselves a glass of wine and enjoy his music.

He said he received hundreds of thank-you messages and photographs of fans enjoying the concert in their sitting rooms.