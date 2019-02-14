Vinyla award for Czech LP of the year goes to Povodí Ohře

The annual Vinyla alternative music award for Czech LP of the year went to the rock band Povodí Ohře for their album of the same name. Prague producer Bílej kluk won the Newcomer of the Year category, while the award for the Achievement of the Year went to ZVUK, an independent platform for music education and projects in the field of electronic music and sound arts.

The Vinyla Awards were founded in 2011 with the aim to acknowledge artists who bring original and innovative elements to the Czech music scene. The prizes were handed out at a ceremony in Prague’s Lucerna Music Bar on Wednesday evening.