Viktoria Plzeň secure Europa League spot with 2-1 win over AS Roma

Czech football club Viktoria Plzeň have secured a place in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory over AS Roma in the Champions League. Former national team coach Pavel Vrba’s charges were able to finish Group G with third place in the victory over Roma, enough to qualify for the Europa League.

Tomáš Chorý scored the winner with a diving header after Cengiz Ünder had cancelled out Jan Kovařík’s opener – with all three goals coming in the second half of the match, over a 16-minute span.

For AS Roma, even before the last group match on Wednesday a spot in the European top class was clear. Meanwhile, in the second match of Group G, CSKA Moscow handed Real Madrid the Spanish club’s worst ever European home loss.

CSKA need to better Plzeň’s result in the Czech Republic in order to finish third, with both teams already out of contention for the Champions League knockout stage.