Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways set to launch direct Czech route in April

Brian Kenety
15-01-2020
Vietnam’s start-up airline Bamboo Airways, which began operations in January 2019, expects to launch direct flights to the Czech Republic this April. Initial flights will connect Prague and Hanoi.

Vietnam agreed in June 2017 during a visit to Hanoi by Czech President Miloš Zeman to open a direct air route. The communist country also agreed to offer visa waivers to Czech citizens for up to 15 days.

 
 
