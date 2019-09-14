Vietnamese human rights activists voice safety concerns

The kidnapping of a former Vietnamese Communist party official from Berlin via the Czech Republic and Slovakia to Vietnam, which took place two years ago, has raised security concerns among the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, according to a report on the situation of national minorities prepared by Vietnamese representatives.

Human rights activists are particularly concerned about their safety, the report says. They believe that the Vietnamese Communist Party has a network of agents in the Czech Republic and prepared the kidnapping here with the help of Vietnamese people with residence permits.

The document should be discussed by the Czech government on Monday.