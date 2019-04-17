Vietnamese government delegation in Prague

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Prague on Wednesday for talks on boosting bilateral relations, business and trade.

Prime Minister Babiš said that he supported the setting up of a direct air link between Prague and Hanoi as well as Vietnam’s efforts to negotiate a free-trade agreement with the European Union.

The Czech prime minister said there was potential for Czech firms on the Vietnamese market particularly in the areas of transport and heavy industry.

A Czech-Vietnamese business and investment forum currently underway in Prague has attracted over 100 Czech and 60 Vietnamese companies.