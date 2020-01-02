Video mapping show ushers in New Year in Prague

The authorities in Prague ushered in the New Year with a video mapping show at the city centre National Museum on Wednesday evening. The projection, entitled We, Prague, took place a number of times in the course of the evening. It replaced a previous municipal fireworks display, which the current City Hall leadership said was harmful to the environment and caused stress to animals and some residents.

However, a fireworks display financed from private donations did take place under the auspices of Prague 2. The city’s Congress Centre was the best spot to watch the show but there were such crushes at the Vyšehrad Metro stop that it was closed for some time.