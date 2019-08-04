Victims of communist show-trials honoured in Jihlava

Dozens of people, including members of the Confederation of Political Prisoners, gathered in Jihlava on Sunday to honour the victims of the communist show-trials. The commemorative event took place outside the former prison, were eleven people were executed in the 1950s.

Seven of these men were executed in one of the most controversial one of the most controversial show-trials of the period, which followed the shooting of three communist officials in the village of Babice in South Moravia in July 1951 and which the Stalinist authorities used as an excuse for widespread reprisals.