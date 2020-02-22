Broadcast Archive

Victims of communism commemorated in Želiv

Ruth Fraňková
22-02-2020
A mass was celebrated in the Želiv monastery on Saturday to commemorate the victims of the communist regime. The mass, celebrated by Hradec Králové bishop Jan Vokál, was part of a two-day conference focusing on Josef Toufar, a priest tortured to death by the communist secret police for allegedly faking a “miracle”.

The Monastery in Želiv was turned into an internment camp in the 1950s. Over 460 priests ad monks were imprisoned there, including Cardinal František Tomášek and Archbishop Karel Otčenášek.

 
 
 
 
 
