Victims of communism commemorated in Želiv

A mass was celebrated in the Želiv monastery on Saturday to commemorate the victims of the communist regime. The mass, celebrated by Hradec Králové bishop Jan Vokál, was part of a two-day conference focusing on Josef Toufar, a priest tortured to death by the communist secret police for allegedly faking a “miracle”.

The Monastery in Želiv was turned into an internment camp in the 1950s. Over 460 priests ad monks were imprisoned there, including Cardinal František Tomášek and Archbishop Karel Otčenášek.