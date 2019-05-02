Victims’ names to be read out in Czech cities on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Jewish and Roma holocaust victims will be commemorated through a series of public readings in over 20 Czech cities, which are set to start at 2pm on Thursday. Participation is open to all. Those who do choose to take part will receive a list of names with some personal data on each individual and can then read out the names publicly.

The event is part of the 14th annual Yom HaShoah, known as Holocaust Remembrance Day in English. It is organised by the Terezín Initiative Institute and both Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, as well as the Israeli Ambassador Daniel Meron have pledged to take part.