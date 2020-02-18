Vets start clean-up operation on farm with bird flu

Vets and firemen have started putting down 140,000 birds at a commercial poultry farm in the Pardubice region.

They are working in 12-hour shifts in protective gear with the aim of concluding the clean-up by Friday when the farm will be disinfected and placed in quarantine for a fortnight.

It is the second outbreak of bird flu in the country after a three year period. Birds in private farms in the area are being tested within a three kilometre distance.

Tests at another commercial farm in the region have ruled out the H5N8 virus.