Veterinary Authority withdraws order for African swine fever tests

Following consultations with the European Commission, the State Veterinary Authority has reversed its order for imported pork products to undergo tests for African swine fever.

The special measures concerned imports from countries where African swine fever has been confirmed and were to have come into effect this week.

The European Commission protested against the decision on the grounds that it would destabilize the trade in pork.

It moreover pointed out that in all of the states concerned, African swine fever had only been detected in wild boar, not in commercial pig farms.