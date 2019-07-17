Veterinarians discover quarter ton of rotten meat en-route to supply children’s camp

Veterinarians from the State Veterinary Administration discovered 250 kilograms of rotten meat while checking a truck on its way to supply a children’s summer camp. The discovery was made after the veterinary administration ordered local hygienists to inspect the sanitation standards at a camp near the South Bohemian city of Jindřichův Hradec. The truck, which lacked a cooling system, was transporting chicken, pork and other types of meat in a half frozen state, while also lacking the necessary documentation for the products. State Veterinary Administration spokesman Petr Vorlíček told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday that the supplier is facing a fine of up to CZK 1,000,000.
