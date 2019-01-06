Very low temperature warning issued for east of country

Ian Willoughby
06-01-2019
Temperatures could fall to as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius in the east of the Czech Republic on Sunday night, according to a warning issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

People in some parts of the Moravian Silesian and Zlín regions have been advised to dress appropriately, while forecasters say that children, the elderly and the sick should spend as little time as possible outdoors.

 
