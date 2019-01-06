Very low temperature warning issued for east of country

Temperatures could fall to as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius in the east of the Czech Republic on Sunday night, according to a warning issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.
People in some parts of the Moravian Silesian and Zlín regions have been advised to dress appropriately, while forecasters say that children, the elderly and the sick should spend as little time as possible outdoors.
Immigration changing Czech society
Czech Christmas traditions explained, from Ježíšek to the Golden Pig
Moravian Christmas – how different is it from that in Bohemia?
Study: Climate change replaces terror attacks as Czechs’ biggest fear
Paul Ort: Three times the Gestapo came looking for my brothers and I – three times my father fobbed them off