Věra Jourová to be grilled by European Parliament on ability to be impartial on Czech matters

Věra Jourová, the European Commission Vice-President nominee, will be asked how she can independently supervise the observance of rule of law in the Czech Republic during her hearing in the European Parliament next Monday, the Czech News Agency reports. Ms. Jourová, who was chosen as European Commission Vice-President for values and transparency by the future commission president Ursula von Der Leyen, was proposed as the Czech candidate by the government of Andrej Babiš, who was found to be in a conflict of interests by a preliminary EU audit in May.

Damian Boeselager, a German MEP on the Committee on Constitutional Affairs (AFCO), told the Czech News Agency that unlike some Czech MEPs, Ms. Jourová has never opposed Mr Babiš and so it must be clear that she will not disregard any criticism regarding the rule of law in the Czech Republic.

Just as for other EU Commission candidates, Ms. Jourova’s hearing will take three hours, during which MEPs will have the opportunity to ask a total of 25 questions.