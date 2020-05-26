Vendor of condemned Third Reich calendar “only seeking profit”

The owner of a Czech online retailer selling 2021 calendars featuring “Personalities of the Third Reich” says it is not promoting Nazism and is only seeking profit, iRozhlas.cz reported on Tuesday. The Israeli and German ambassadors to the Czech Republic have criticised the sale of the product, which features pictures of Hitler and other senior Nazis.
The minster of the interior, Jan Hamáečk, says the sale of the calendar is tasteless and immoral. However, agencies in the criminal justice system have repeatedly reached the conclusion that it is not a criminal offence, he said.
