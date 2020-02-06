Vatican bans Czech priest over alleged sexual abuse of women

The Vatican has banned a Czech priest who served in Pelhřimov from practising due to allegations he sexually abused two women during the 1990s, ČTK reports.

Local Catholic Church officials opened their own inquiry some three years. The allegations against him are of sexual harrassment and inappropriate contact with two women in his parish between 1991 and 1999.

This autumn, Cardinal Dominik Duka was investigated by police after having been accused of covering up a case of sexual abuse in the Dominican Order.

Duka has until recently tended to downplay the problem, claiming such allegations were rarely justified and part of a wider “media campaign” against the Catholic Church.