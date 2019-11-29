Vast majority of people diagnosed HIV positive getting treatment

The number of people diagnosed with HIV who are getting treatment in the Czech Republic has seen a steady increase in the past few years. While in 2013 it was 75 percent, last year 95 percent of people diagnosed HIV positive in this country received treatment, according to statistics released by the National Laboratory for HIV and AIDS.

Since testing in this country began in 1986, 3,600 people were diagnosed HIV positive, and 660 of them developed full-blown AIDS. 300 of them have died. According to estimates another 530 people are infected without yet being aware of it.

It is estimated that the majority of those who stopped turning up for treatment may be Czechs and foreigners who moved abroad. A third of the people were diagnosed with HIV in this country are foreign nationals.