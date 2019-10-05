Various suggestions for tributes to later singer Gott advanced in Prague

Politicians in Prague have put forward a number of suggestions for tributes to Karel Gott, who died this week at the age of 80. The deputy mayor of Prague 1, Petr Hejma of the Mayors and Independents, told the Czech News Agency the Grand Hall at the Lucerna Palace could be named after the singer. Deputy city mayor Petr Hlubuček (also Mayors and Independents) has proposed naming the small bridge that leads to Slovanský Island near the National Theatre after the hugely popular star.

The city’s toponymic committee is to discuss naming a Metro station on the planned D line after Karel Gott after the idea was raised on internet discussion forums. The committee’s chairperson said the singer’s family would be consulted on the matter ahead of a meeting later this month.