Vamberk lace, Uherské Hradiště feasts make Czech intangible folk cultural heritage list

The Ministry of Culture has added Vamberk bobbin lace and Uherské Hradiště region feasts on its intangible cultural heritage list – a step towards possible inclusion on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

Vamberk has been known for its exquisite lace production since the 17th century. The first school of bobbin lace opened there in 1899.

The Uherské Hradiště region and Slovácko Museum have been looking to have village feasts tied to Christian holidays and seasonal events included on the Czech list for years.