Valuable objects related to Charles University go on display in Prague

An exhibition gets underway in the Imperial Hall of Carolinum, a complex of Charles University buildings in Prague’s Old Town on Tuesday, presenting the university’s most valuable artistic and historic objects.

Among the items on display are the founding documents of the university, the papal letter from Pope Clement VI from 26 January 1347 expressing his consent with the foundation of the university and a sealer from the 14th century.

The exhibition at Prague’s Carolinum will continue until the end of January.