Válková to refuse nomination for ombudswoman amid scandal over her past

The government‘s commissioner for human rights, Helena Válková, who has been hit by allegations that she defended laws used against dissidents under communism, has said she will refuse the nomination for ombudswoman.

Válková is under pressure to resign from her post following allegations by the news ste info.cz that she had defended laws against dissidents during the Communist regime and collaborated in her professional work with the former state prosecutor Josef Urválek, who was responsible for securing the death sentences of Milada Horáková, Rudolf Slánský and others in 1950s Communist show trials.

Válková told journalists that the claims made by the news site info.cz were untruthful and insulting and that she planned to sue the site for slander. She said she could only be criticized for having joined the communist party.