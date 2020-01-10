Válkova says she will sue news site for slander

Former justice minister and the current government commissioner for human rights, Helena Válková, has rejected allegations that she had defended laws against dissidents during the Communist regime and collaborated in her professional work with the former state prosecutor Josef Urválek, who was responsible for securing the death sentences of Milada Horáková, Rudolf Slánský and others in 1950s Communist show trials.

Válková told journalists that the claims made by the news site info.cz were untruthful and insulting and that she planned to sue the site for slander.

At the same time Ms. Válková, whom the president nominated for the position of Ombudswoman, told Czech Television she had not been aware of Urvalek’s past when she worked with him.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček have both said the allegations are extremely serious and that they are awaiting an explanation from Mrs. Válková.