Válková nominated for government’s human rights commissioner

Daniela Lazarová
26-04-2019
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has proposed former justice minister and ANO MP Helena Válková for the post of government commissioner for human rights.

If the government approves her nomination at its session on Monday she would start in office on May 1st.

Helena Válková would replace Martina Štěpánková who has served in the post since it was reinstated last June.

