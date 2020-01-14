Valachová rules herself out of discussion on next ombudsman

Social Democrat MP Kateřina Valachová says she should not at present be included in the conversation over who should become the Czech Republic’s next ombudsman. President Zeman suggested she could be a suitable candidate after his previous choice, Helena Válková, became embroiled in controversy. Mr. Zeman said he would put her name forward if Social Democrats leader Jan Hamáček nominated her. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO says, however, that the next holder of the post should not be a politician.
Ms. Valachová said one reason she should not be in the running was that her good friend Vít Alexandr Schorm had been nominated for ombudsman by the Senate.
