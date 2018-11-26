Vaclík clean sheet helps Sevilla climb to top of Spanish league

Sevilla have gone top of the Spanish football league after their Czech goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík kept a clean sheet in a 1:0 win over Valladolid on Sunday. It was the fourth time Vaclík had managed to shut out all of the opposition’s chances this season. The 29-year-old joined Sevilla from Swiss side Basel in the summer.

Sevilla moved one point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after the Catalan side played out a 1:1 draw with third-placed Atletico Madrid.