Vaclík clean sheet helps Sevilla climb to top of Spanish league

Sevilla have gone top of the Spanish football league after their Czech goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík kept a clean sheet in a 1:0 win over Valladolid on Sunday. It was the fourth time Vaclík had managed to shut out all of the opposition’s chances this season. The 29-year-old joined Sevilla from Swiss side Basel in the summer.
Sevilla moved one point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after the Catalan side played out a 1:1 draw with third-placed Atletico Madrid.
