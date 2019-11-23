Broadcast Archive

Václav Marhoul joins Hollywood talent agency CAA

Ian Willoughby
23-11-2019
The Czech film director Václav Marhoul has joined CAA, a top Hollywood talent agency, Deadline reported. His latest movie, The Painted Bird, was in competition at the Venice International Film Festival and is the Czech Republic’s submission for the Best International Feature Film in the Academy Awards. Marhoul’s previous works include the war drama Tobruk.

 
 
 
 
